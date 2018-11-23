Latest News: Surfers Against Sewage responds to Southern Water OFWAT fine Become a Member Today

Together, we are
the voice of the ocean

We inspire, unite and empower communities to protect oceans, beaches, waves and wildlife.

Killed by plastic. One marine mammal or sea bird dies every 30 seconds due to plastic pollution. End plastic pollution. Join the movement to save our seas #GenerationSea

But there's still a long way to go

- Here's Where You Come In -

Photo by Andy HughesPhoto by Andy Hughes

Get Informed

We’re campaigning to protect oceans, beaches, waves and wildlife.

Get Informed

Lead a Clean

Become a Clean Leader for the Big Spring Beach Clean 2019.

Lead a Clean
Photo by Sam BreezePhoto by Sam Breeze

Go Plastic Free

Let’s free where we live from single-use plastic.

Go Plastic Free
Photo by Mike LaceyPhoto by Mike Lacey

Water Quality

Get real-time alerts about water quality with our Safer Seas Service.

Check water quality
Photo by SASPhoto by SAS

Sign our petition

Join the campaign to protect our oceans and beaches.

Join today
Photo by Chris DaviesPhoto by Chris Davies

Fundraise

Do something amazing and raise money for the ocean.

Fundraise

Our oceans need your help

- Protect what you love -

Our oceans need your help. Ensure the future of the marine environment by donating to SAS.

Donate